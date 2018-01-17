Azerbaijan to launch online lending system for agricultural sector

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

The State Service on Management of Agricultural Projects and Credits under the Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry plans to introduce an automated credit system for online applications, said Deputy head of the State Service Zaur Aliyev in his article in the "Respublika" newspaper.

Aliyev said it is no secret that Azerbaijan's agricultural sector suffers from lack of lending, and also there are no credit products in the agricultural sector that meet new economic condition and requirements.