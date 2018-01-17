Old scars never heal: How US and Iran turned from friends to foes

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Azer Ahmadbayli – Trend:

Relations between states are, to some extent, reminiscent of the relationship between people. In the end, states consist of people who take decisions regardless of which president or leader is now in power.

The root cause of the implacable US hatred toward the Islamic Republic is a sense of revenge, which turns out to be peculiar not only to individuals but to whole states.

Iran, or to be precise, the existing ruling regime, has become the number one enemy of the US since the revolutionary events of 1979, when the United States received coffins with their commandos sent to free the American diplomats, taken hostage in November of that year in Tehran.

American citizens were held hostage for 444 days, and each of those days was a slap on the face of America. Those events have become one of the most humiliating moments in U.S. history of the 20th century.

To this day, the same regime is in power in Iran, and to this day the urge for vengeance for the affront to America has not been fulfilled.

America can’t forget it and forgive it as it couldn’t forgive the Japanese for Pearl Harbor, dropping A-bombs on Japan being already on the verge of surrender. No one can talk to a superpower in such way, and that's not irony.

Neither UK nor France haven’t had such an experience. Maybe that's why they are more rational and less aggressive towards the Islamic Republic.

The current US attitude will remain until lances holding the dignity and greatness of the United States are someday steeped in blood of the "oppressive regime".

All the charges and issues against Iran - support for terrorism, malign activities in the region, spread of revolution, human rights, the nuclear program, etc. – although critical, yet are are derivatives from the main cause.

It could have gone the other way.

