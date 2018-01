Trainer plane crashes in Turkey: 3 killed (UPDATE)

2018-01-17 16:34 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 16:13)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A military trainer aircraft crashed in the western Turkish province of Isparta, as a result of which three servicemen were killed, the Turkish media outlets reported Jan. 17.

Reportedly, rescuers arrived at the scene.