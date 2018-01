Britain, France to sign new immigration treaty during Macron visit

France and Britain will sign a new immigration treaty at a summit between President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Theresa May in Britain on Thursday, French officials said, Reuters reports.

The treaty will “complement” but not replace the 2003 Le Touquet border agreement, which has drawn criticism in France after the town of Calais became a hub for migrants and refugees on their way to Britain, just 33 km (20 miles) across the English Channel.

France wants Britain to provide more money and resources to tackle the migrant flows and has suggested that the Le Touquet accord may have to be ended if a compromise or a new set of arrangements can’t be reached.

Under Le Touquet, Britain has its border in France and France runs border checks in Britain, a deal that French officials say favors the United Kingdom.

Both parties can withdraw from the treaty, which would mean a return to hard national borders. That move that would symbolically cut Britain off from the continent just as it is implementing Brexit.