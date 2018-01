Turkish MP to address parliament in connection with January 20 tragedy

2018-01-17 16:48 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Head of the Turkey-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group Necdet Unuvar will address the Great National Assembly of Turkey in connection with the January 20 tragedy.

“The January 20 tragedy will never be forgotten and people will always remember its victims,” Unuvar told Trend Jan. 17.