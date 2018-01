New appointment in Azerbaijani Presidential Administration

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

Trend:

Etibar Najafov has been appointed head of the department for interethnic relations, multiculturalism and religion in the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration.

The position of the head of this newly established department remained vacant for some time.

