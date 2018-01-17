Iran increases share in saffron market

Iran increased its saffron exports by 35 percent year-on-year during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (started March 2017), Gholamreza Miri, deputy head of Iran’s National Saffron Council, said.

He said the country exported over 147.2 tons of saffron in the 9-month period.

Saffron is known as a luxury addition to various foods, including soups and curries, pilaus and paellas.

Miri in an interview with Mehr said that saffron’s price in the market of Iran, which is the world’s largest saffron producer, is between 30.5 million rials and 48 million rials (each USD makes 36,500 rials based on official rate).

Over 172 tons of saffron, worth $246.7 million were exported to 47 countries, including the US, in the last Iranian fiscal year (ended March 20, 2017), 32.3 percent more in terms of volume, year-on-year.