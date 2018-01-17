Azerbaijani Customs Committee deputy chairman attends CEO Lunch Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

Deputy Chairman of the Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Baghirov attended CEO Lunch as an honorary guest.

Having greeted the guests, Baghirov said that regular conduction of CEO Lunch meetings is a positive fact.

He said that a close high-level cooperation has been so far established between the State Customs Committee and the Club, which contributes to the economic development of our country.

“State Customs Committee finds support and cooperation with the private sector of Azerbaijan as one of the priority lines of its activity,” he said.

Baghirov told the guests about current underway projects and further plans of the Customs Committee. At the end of the meeting he wished all the CEO Lunch participants achievement of all goals set in the New Year.

Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club Mustafa Abbasbeyli thanked all the attendees of the event for their active participation and fruitful discussion. He said that CEO Lunch Baku is one of the key tools for establishing a dialogue between the public and private sectors, and at the same time it creates additional opportunities to communicate in an informal environment and establish new contacts.

Taking the opportunity, Abbasbeyli invited all the official guests and participants of CEO Lunch Baku to attend the 5th International Caspian Energy Forum Tbilisi to be held on April 12, 2018 with the support of the Government of Georgia and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili and all members of the Government of Georgia in charge of the economic bloc are expected to attend the opening ceremony of Caspian Energy Forum Tbilisi.