Ilham Aliyev decrees to increase salaries of teachers

2018-01-17 19:00 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree Jan. 17 to increase the workload and salaries of teachers working in state primary professional and specialized educational institutions, who passed diagnostic knowledge and skills assessment.

Moreover, the decree envisages increasing the salaries of employees engaged in administrative and educational activity.

Thus, the teachers' training load increases 1.5 times, while the monthly salaries double.

The decree is in force from January 1, 2018.

