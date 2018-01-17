Azerbaijan calls on France to prevent ties with illegal regime in Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, during his visit to the Republic of France, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message Jan. 17.

At the meeting the sides expressed their satisfaction with the current level of bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and France. They highlighted the existence of vast potential for further development of relations between the countries in different spheres.



Noting the official visit paid to Azerbaijan as the first member of newly formed French Government, the Secretary of State highly appreciated the results of the visit and the meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.



The interlocutors exchanged views on the current status of negotiations for the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Mammadyarov provided thorough information on the latest negotiation process on resolution of the conflict, adding that he will meet with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and the Armenian foreign minister on January 18 in Krakow, Poland.



Touching upon the illicit relations of some towns in France with the illegal regime established by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and entry of agents of puppet regime into the territory of France, Mammadyarov underlined the importance of taking necessary measures by central government of France to prevent such ill actions.



Reviewing the economic-trade relations between Azerbaijan and France, the sides highlighted the dynamic development of bilateral cooperation in energy, transport, subway, cosmic, industrial, agriculture, education, culture and other fields. It was also noted that more than 50 French companies operate in Azerbaijan in various sectors.



Underlining the close cooperation between Azerbaijan and France in the field of education, the sides noted the joint Azerbaijani-French University as a vivid example of this cooperation.



Touching upon the Azerbaijan-European Union relations, Mammadyarov said that negotiations on the strategic partnership document between Azerbaijan and the EU are going on, and the relations develop successfully.



At the end of the meeting, agreements on framework and cooperation in financing and dissertation were signed in the presence of ministers between Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences and Montpellier University. The agreements were signed by Akif Alizade, President of ANAS, and Francois Henn, vice-president for international relations at Montpellier University.

