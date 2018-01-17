Kazakhstan to check foreign airlines for flight safety

2018-01-17 21:46 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

The Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan plans to check 25 foreign airlines in 2018 to ensure the safety of flights.

Overall, the Committee will conduct 59 certifications and 434 inspections of air transport enterprises in accordance with the Clause 1 of Article 16-2 of the Law on the Use of the Airspace of Kazakhstan and Aviation Activities.

The Committee specified that it plans to check 20 operators engaged in commercial transportation, 20 organizations for maintenance and repair of aviation equipment, 11 branches of the republican state enterprise KazAeroNavigation, 24 airports and airfields, eight heliports and 23 aviation training centers.