Republican senator compares Donald Trump’s media attacks to Joseph Stalin

2018-01-17

A Republican senator has accused Donald Trump of echoing Joseph Stalin in his “repulsive” attacks on the press.

Jeff Flake said Mr Trump had borrowed from the Soviet dictator when he said journalists were the “enemy of the people”, Yahoo News reports.

Mr Flake, who represents Arizona, said the phrase would precede killings and was even banned by one of Stalin’s successor’s because of its connotations.

The speech, delivered on the floor of the Senate, also hit out at “pernicious fantasies” pushed by Mr Trump, not least his claim Barack Obama was not born in America and that an official investigation into Russian election meddling is a “witch hunt”.