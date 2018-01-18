Student and staff member injured in stabbing at Canada high school

A 16-year-old girl is in custody after a student and a staff member were stabbed during a fight Wednesday afternoon at Pine Ridge Secondary School in Pickering, Durham Region reports.

Officers converged on the Liverpool Road North school after violence erupted at about 1:30 p.m. Jan. 17, Durham police Constable George Tudos said. The incident began as an altercation between two 16-year-old girls, he said.

“One of the 16-year-old girls was stabbed and sustained non life-threatening injuries,” said Tudos.

A female staff member intervened and sustained minor injuries for which she was treated at the scene, Tudos said. That woman was a member of the school administration, Durham District School Board spokesperson Terry Simzer confirmed.