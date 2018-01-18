Trump reveals 'Fake News Awards,' website crashes

President Donald Trump has announced the “winners” of his “Fake News Awards.” While the link failed to open for many amid the high internet traffic, a web archive reveals the New York Times and CNN are among the top recipients, RT reports.

Trump also tweeted Wednesday night that there are “great reporters” he respects. However, he did not name any of those journalists, unlike the treatment dished out to the “Fake News” awardees.

A blog titled “The Highly-Anticipated 2017 Fake News Awards” on the official Republican Party website shows the top winner of Trump’s fake news accolades to be New York Times columinist and economist Paul Krugman, who claimed on Election Day 2016 that the “economy would never recover” from Trump’s “historic, landslide victory,” according to a copy of the GOP blog archived by the nonprofit Internet Archive.

Second place went to ABC News reporter Brian Ross, whose reporting cited an anonymous source claiming that an associate of Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn was going to testify that Trump “directed him to make contact with the Russians” as a candidate. However, Ross corrected that report to say that Trump was president-elect at the time, but not before causing a crash in the stock market.