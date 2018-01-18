Teen killed in shooting in Franklin County juvenile courtroom

The Columbus Division of Fire confirms one person is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in a Franklin County juvenile courtroom.

According to US media reports, the shooting was called out at approximately 12:41pm in the 400 block of South Front Street.

According to Deputy Chief Rick Minerd with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place during a hearing involving 16-year-old Joseph Haynes. Haynes was in court on for a hearing regarding a menacing with a firearm charge.

Minerd said that during the hearing there was an altercation in the courtroom involving a deputy, Haynes, and family members. During that altercation, the deputy was knocked to the ground and came under attack, Minerd said.