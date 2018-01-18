90% of TAP route cleared in Greece, Albania

www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.18

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Around 90 percent of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) route has been cleared in Greece and Albania, said a message from TAP AG consortium.

"About 686 kilometers out of 765 kilometers-long TAP route in Greece and Albania have now been cleared and graded," said the consortium.

TAP worth 4.5 billion euros is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.