Georgia’s Wine Agency launches electronic certification system for entrepreneurs

2018-01-18 09:17 | www.trend.az | 1

The Georgian National Wine Agency is launching an electronic certification system for entrepreneurs which will enable them to fill the application for the certificate electronically, without visiting the agency, Agenda reports.

The system will be active as of February 1, 2018.

Chairman of the National Wine Agency, Giorgi Samanishvili, announced this information today at a meeting with the representatives of wine companies in Georgia.

"With the implementation of the electronic system, certification procedures will be simplified, the entrepreneur will not have to come to the agency. They can fill out the declaration through the Internet, apply and come to the agency to obtain a ready certificate,” Samanishvili said.

Wine companies have already been trained in a new, electronic certification system. In case of troubleshooting, the agency is ready to provide additional consultations.