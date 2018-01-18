113 eco-migrant families receive homes in Georgia

2018-01-18 09:18 | www.trend.az | 1

About 113 families who moved away from their home areas due to landslide risk, earthquakes or other natural disasters are the happy owners of new apartments in different regions of Georgia, Agenda reports.

These people are known as eco-migrants who were granted ownership rights to apartments by a government decree.

The Government of Georgia today announced that the eco-migrant families received homes in the municipalities of Tsalka, Tetritskharo, Akhmeta, Lagodekhi, Khoni, Lentekhi and Gurjaani.