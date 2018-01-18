Renault’s sales in Iran up by almost 50%

2018-01-18 09:32 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16‎

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

French carmaker Renault sales in Iran’s car market registered a rise by 49.33 percent in 2017 compared to preceding year, the company said in its latest monthly sale statistics.

The carmaker has sold 162,079 units in Iran in 2017 compared to 108,536 cars sold in Iran’s market in Jan-Dec. 2016, according to the report.

The company’s share from Iran’s market increased by 2.4 percent to 10.81 percent during the 12-month period, year-on-year.

The company’s sales in December 2017 stood at 17,217 units, down by 1.7 percent compared to the preceding month (17,517 units). The figure is 16.8 percent more compared to the sales in December 2016.