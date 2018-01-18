Medicines and medical equipment from Iran may appear on Kyrgyz market

2018-01-18 09:36 | www.trend.az | 1

On Jan. 14-15, 2018, a delegation of the Ministry of Health visited the Islamic Republic of Iran within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding and joint cooperation in the field of healthcare, medicine, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment between the Ministries of Health of Kyrgyzstan and Iran, Kabar with reference to the press service of the Kyrgyz Health Ministry reported.

The Kyrgyz delegation got acquainted with the conditions of production of two pharmaceutical plants for the production of medicines, one of which specializes in the production of biological preparations and biosimulators, intended, including for the treatment of cancer and one plant for the production of medical equipment.

The Kyrgyz delegates noted that the production of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment in Iran was placed at a very high and qualitative level, as well as prices of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment are affordable. The possibility of delivery of Iranian pharmaceutical products and medical equipment to the market of Kyrgyzstan will positively affect the availability of drugs for the population and medical equipment for medical institutions.