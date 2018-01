Uzbekistan sugar factories now can import raw materials, VAT free

2018-01-18

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Uzbekistan's sugar producers are exempted from VAT when importing raw materials before Jan.1, 2019 in accordance with the presidential decree.

The sugar producers in the country are exempted from the payment of value added tax in respect of volumes produced on the basis of imported raw materials from Feb. 1, 2018 to Jan. 1, 2019, the document says.