Kuwait to continue its role as consensus builder within OPEC – minister

2018-01-18 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.18

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Kuwait will continue playing a role as consensus builder within OPEC, said the country’s Minister of Oil and Minister of Electricity and Water Bakheet S. Al-Rashidi.

During a meeting with OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, the minister pledged to continue the tradition of Kuwait playing a constructive role as a consensus builder within OPEC, reflecting not only its status as a founding member of the organization, but also its commitment to OPEC’s cohesion as a group, said a message on OPEC’s website.

The sides also discussed preparations for the next meeting of OPEC-Non-OPEC producing countries' Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) to be held in Muscat, Oman, January 21. Kuwait will continue to serve as a member of the JMMC in 2018.

Moreover, emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah urged participating countries to continue to show faith in implementing the voluntary production adjustments in 2018, until the common objective of returning OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) inventories to the five-year average is achieved and the supply-demand balance is restored.