President critical of financing investment programs in Uzbekistan, urges changes

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev criticized the system of financing and the formation of investment programs in the country.

Mirziyoyev, speaking at a meeting with government officials on Jan.17, said that officials in pursuit of high figures were engaged in embellishing the indicators of attracting and absorbing investments. As a result, the heads of regions and industries, in order to fulfill this "burden", were forced to include in the investment programs ineffective projects that do not correspond to the development of regions and industries without specific sources of financing.

He said that as a result of repeated approvals of the feasibility study, business plan and tender documentation for the projects, their expertise was delayed up to 6 months instead of 15 days. This led to a rise in price and a decrease in the profitability of investment projects.

Due to miscalculations in the formation of projects, failure to attract investors' funds for their implementation, many enterprises went bankrupt. Commercial banks, which were entrusted with the rehabilitation of enterprises, also suffered heavy losses.