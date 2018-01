Average monthly salary up in Tajikistan

2018-01-18

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

Trend:

The average monthly nominal salary in Tajikistan grew 10.7 percent or 114 somoni over the past year, Sputnik Tajikistan news agency reported quoting the Statistical Agency under President of Tajikistan.

In November 2017, the average salary was 1,174 somoni, and in November 2016 – 1,060 somoni.