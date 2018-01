Turkey’s Trabzon airport closed for flights

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Airport in the north-eastern Turkish province of Trabzon is closed for flights, the Turkish media reported Jan. 18.

The airport is closed due to the work to eliminate the consequences of the recent incident with the Pegasus aircraft, which skidded off the runway.

The airport will be closed until Jan. 19.