Iran agricultural official warns against pesticide

2018-01-18 12:44 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

An Iranian agricultural official has called on the government to remove the customs duty for importing pesticide to support the farmers.

The head of the producers and importers of fertilizers and pesticide, Hosseini Yazdi, has said that the farmers pay about 5-26 percent of the price of pesticide in customs duty.

He made the remarks in an interview with the state-run news channel IRINN.