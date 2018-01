Armenia repeatedly attempts blame for its non-combat losses on Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has dismissed a report on the Armenian serviceman who got wounded as a result of fire by the Azerbaijani side.

The ministry told Trend that this information disseminated by the Armenian media is completely wrong.

Armenian websites reported that Armenian soldier Adibek Mikoyan (b. 1987), was wounded by Azerbaijani side.