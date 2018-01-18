Turkey to prevent terrorist threat at its southern borders - PM

2018-01-18 13:32 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will not allow creation of an army of terrorists at its southern borders, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said, Turkish media reported Jan. 18.

Yildirim said that the priority for Turkey is to ensure security at its borders.

The prime minister noted that Turkey will do everything necessary to ensure security of its territory and Ankara has every right to do so.

On Jan. 16, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that military operations in Syria’s Afrin city against Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) will begin very soon.