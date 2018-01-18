Azer Turk Bank completes 2017 with profit

The assets of state-owned Azer Turk Bank were determined at the level of 336.764 million manats as of Jan. 1, 2018. The loan portfolio of the Bank totaled 119.838 million manats.

The total income of the Bank amounted to 96.569 million manats, the total expenses – 95.425 million manats. Net profit of the Bank for the fourth quarter exceeded 1.143 million manats.

The aggregate capital of the Bank amounted to 53.186 million manats, the capital adequacy ratio was set at 27.7 percent, that exceeds the established regulative norms 3 times approximately.