How much is needed to shutdown Metsamor nuke plant in Armenia?

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

It is impossible to shut down the Metsamor nuclear power plant in Armenia for 200 million euros promised by the EU, Adil Garibov, chairman of the National Nuclear Research Center under the Ministry of Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, told Trend.

“The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has already decided to extend the work of the Metsamor nuclear power plant until 2026,” he said. “The EU cannot change this decision for now. The Cabinet of Ministers of Armenia can make decision to close the plant. However, the EU expresses concern by saying it can allocate 200 million euros if necessary for the plant’s shutdown.”

Garibov said that for this money, it is possible to only carry out maintenance work.