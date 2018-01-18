Azerbaijan allocates over 50% of preferential loans to develop cotton growing

2018-01-18 14:05 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

As of the end of 2017, preferential lending by the State Service for Management of Agricultural Projects and Credits under the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan totaled 9.5 million manats, Zaur Aliyev, deputy head of the state service, said in his article published in the Respublika newspaper.

He said that these loans were allocated to 57 entrepreneurs in 30 districts of Azerbaijan.

As many as 5.06 million manats were allocated for projects in the cotton growing, 2.975 million manats were allocated for projects in animal breeding, 600,000 manats were allocated for projects in potato growing, he said.