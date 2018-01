EBRD invests €1.6B in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has invested in a record 51 projects in Turkey last year.

President of the EBRD Suma Chakrabarti announced the Bank’s results during a visit to Turkey.

In 2017 the EBRD invested €1.6 billion and since the Bank started operations in Turkey in 2009, it has invested €10 billion across various sectors of the Turkish economy.