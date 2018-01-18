FM: Turkey, Russia must coordinate actions if military operation starts in Syria

2018-01-18 14:18 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey and Russia must coordinate their actions if military operations start in Syria’s Afrin, because there are Russian observers in the city, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, the country’s media reported Jan. 18.

Cavusoglu said that coordination is necessary to ensure safety of Russian observers during the military operations.

He noted that the number of Russian observers in Afrin reaches 200 people.