SOCAR announces time of awarding second contract on Baku Refinery

2018-01-18 14:57 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.18

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The contract for construction of new units as part of modernization of Baku Oil Refinery named after Heydar Aliyev is planned to be signed in the first quarter of 2018, advisor to vice-president on strategic development at Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR Teymur Aliyev told Trend.

"Two tenders were launched simultaneously for selecting EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contractors as part of modernization of Baku Refinery. The first tender to select ЕРСm (engineering, procurement and construction management) contractor for units subject to reconstruction was completed and a contract was signed with Spanish Tecnicas Reunidas on Dec.19, 2017," he said.

Aliyev noted that the second tender for selecting EPC contractor for construction of new units is close to completion.

"It is planned to sign the contract in the first quarter of 2018," he added.

The cost of the contract with Spanish engineering company Tecnicas Reunidas, is about $800 million.

The contract includes implementation of work to modernize main technological units of diesel and gasoline blocks, modification and expansion of related economic facilities, as well as coordination of activity under the contract with the refinery and other contractors.