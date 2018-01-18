Foreign airlines leave Kazakhstan's market due to rising prices

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

The development of the route network from Astana is facing the risk of losing foreign airlines which may reduce flights to Kazakhstan, Ibrahim Canliel , Chief Financial Officer at Air Astana said at a press conference on Jan.18.

"Over the past years, many airlines like Austrian Airlines, Asiana, KLM canceled their flights to Astana, further LOT airlines recently reduced the number of flights as well. Finnair, which launched flights to Astana last summer, suspended its flights in two months," he said.

According to Canliel, the reason for all this is the increase in prices. He further said that prices for aviation kerosene are rising. He said that The Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan assists in providing airlines with fuel, however, prices remain high.

"Prices have not declined, on the contrary, they are growing, oil is becoming more expensive: in particular, I can say that our prices did not fall in January, they increased. We will be only happy to see reduced fuel prices, but so far we do not see such a trend," Canliel said.

Airlines in Kazakhstan are concerned about the abolition of the regulation of tariffs for airport services, said IATA Regional Manager for Central Asia Jordan Karamalakov.