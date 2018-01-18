Iran petrochemical sector's performance

2018-01-18 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iranian petrochemical plants produced 39.9 million tons of petrochemical products during the first nine months of the current Iranian fiscal year (March 20-Dec. 21).

The output of Iran’s 57 petrochemical complexes stood at 4.3 million tons in the last Iranian calendar month (Nov. 22-Dec. 21).

The National Petrochemical Company (NPC) of Iran announced that the country’s nominal output capacity of the country’s petrochemical complexes stands at 62 million tons, forecasting that the annual production level will reach 60 million by March 2018.

Iran’s nominal production capacity is planed to reach 70 million tons per year by March 2018.

According to a report released by the NPC, in total 12.908 million tons of petrochemical products, worth 271.9 trillion rials(each USD makes 36,500 rials) were supplied to domestic markets during the 9-month period.