Heads of Turkish national intelligence, general staff to hold talks in Moscow

2018-01-18 15:02 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Head of Turkey's National Intelligence Organization Hakan Fidan and Chief of the General Staff Hulusi Akar will hold talks with their Russian counterparts, the Turkish media reported Jan. 18.

Reportedly, Fidan and Akar have today arrived in Moscow.

It is expected that the two sides will discuss military operations against PYD and YPG in the Syrian city of Afrin.

Other details of the visit have not been reported.