Nigeria's Shoreline agrees $530 million deal to boost oil output

2018-01-18 15:07 | www.trend.az | 1

Shoreline Group, a Nigerian oil producer, plans to almost double its crude output after agreeing a $530 million finance deal with an international oil trader and local lenders, Bloomberg reports.

Shoreline will seek to boost production to between 80,000 and 100,000 barrels a day this year, Chief Executive Officer Kola Karim said. The company currently pumps about 55,000 barrels a day. The funds are being provided by an international oil trader, a specialist fund and four local lenders, said Karim, who declined to name them until the deal is signed later on Thursday.

“The deal entails refinancing Shoreline and providing us working capital to expand production,” he said Thursday in a phone interview from Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub.