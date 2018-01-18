Azerbaijan to export horse meat to countries of Customs Union

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Russia’s Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance has granted licenses to two Azerbaijani companies for the delivery of various products to the territory of the Customs Union, said the Service Jan. 18.

The licenses were obtained by Agro Invest & Istehsalat (Agro investments and production) and Azmeat777.

According to the Russian Service, Agro Invest & Istehsalat will supply various fish products, including fresh and chilled fish, fish fillets, dried and salted fish, sturgeon caviar and various semi-finished products and canned food.