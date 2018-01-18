Kyrgyz-Canadian cooperation discussed in Ottawa

2018-01-18 15:28 | www.trend.az | 1

During his business trip to Ottawa (Canada) Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the United States and Canada Kadyr Toktogulov held a number of meetings with Canadian officials to discuss issues of intensification of bilateral Kyrgyz-Canadian cooperation, Kabar with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Within the framework of Ambassador Toktogulov's meeting with Deputy Minister of International Trade of Canada Timothy Sargent, the sides noted mutual interest in boosting trade, economic and investment cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Canada. At the same time, the Ambassador drew the attention of the Canadian side to the importance of diversifying economic relations between the two countries, which should not be limited by the mining industry.

During the meeting with Director General for Eastern Europe and Eurasia of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Canada Alison Leclere, the sides stressed the importance of deepening and expanding the entire range of bilateral Kyrgyz-Canadian cooperation, whose significant potential remains unrealized.