Wikipedia didn’t fulfill Turkey’s requirements - ministry

2018-01-18

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Wikipedia didn’t fulfill Turkey’s requirements to delete unreliable articles in which the country was accused of having ties with terrorist groups, a source in the Ministry of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications told Trend Jan. 18.

Turkey repeatedly demanded the founders of Wikipedia to amend the misleading information posted on its website, the source noted.

“Unfortunately, the online encyclopedia still contains false information about Turkey,” the source said.