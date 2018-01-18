OSCE states to mull economic progress and security in region

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.18

By Nigar Guliyeva -Trend:

Vienna will host the 1st Preparatory Meeting of the 26th OSCE Economic and Environmental Forum on Jan.22-23.

Promoting economic progress and security in the OSCE area through innovation, human capital development, and good public and corporate governance will be the theme of the event.

The event, organized by the 2018 Italian OSCE Chairmanship and the Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities, will gather high-level officials, experts and key stakeholders from 57 OSCE participating States and 11 OSCE Partners for Co-operation countries, and representatives of the business community, international organizations, civil society and academia.

The meeting will be opened by Chairperson of the OSCE Permanent Council and Permanent Representative of Italy to the OSCE Ambassador Alessandro Azzoni, OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger and Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities Vuk Zugic.

The meeting will focus on the digital economy as a driver for growth and connectivity; boosting innovation, competitiveness and employment through the digital economy; enhancing good governance, transparency and the fight against corruption through digitalization; security implications of the digital economy and boosting sustainability through the digital economy.

A second preparatory meeting will be organized in spring in Italy and a concluding meeting in Prague on Sept.5-7.

