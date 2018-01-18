Winter campaign from Azerbaijan Airlines: sale on air tickets to Istanbul, Kiev

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) announces special discounts within a winter campaign.

When buying air ticket during the period from January 18 to February 28, 2018 on the following directions, it will cost:

Baku-Istanbul- Baku– 159 EUR

Istanbul- Baku- Istanbul – 179 USD

Baku-Kiev-Baku – 169 EUR

Kiev-Baku-Kiev – 199 USD

All taxes and fees are included in the cost of air tickets. Departure period: from January 21 to March 3, 2018.

It should be noted that the number of air tickets on discounts is limited. The cost includes free baggage allowance (1 piece up to 23 kg), hand luggage (up to 10 kg, dimensions up to 55*40*23 cm) and hot meals on board.