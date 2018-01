Azerbaijani FM meets OSCE MG co-chairs in Poland (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The meeting between Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Armenia’s Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian was held in Krakow, Poland, Jan.18, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted.