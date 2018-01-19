Deadly storm 'Friederike' hits Europe, klls six amid traffic chaos

A powerful tempest has swept Western Europe with winds and snow Thursday, bringing public transport to a standstill and leaving at least six people dead in three countries, Sputnik reported.

A storm capable of ripping the roofs right off buildings, dubbed Friederike, has caused major chaos in at least three countries, including Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. With the Dutch national weather service reporting wind gusts of up to 140 kph, more than 200 flights have been delayed in Amsterdam. Germany’s national railway had to suspend all long-distance train services for at least a day across the country. The Dutch rail service has reported a number of incidents, including a collision between a train and a trampoline, which made authorities halt all trains.

Falling trees killed two elderly men in the Netherlands, a woman in Belgium, a 59-year-old man in the German town of Emmerich, a firefighter in the town of Bad Salzungen and a driver, who lost control of his van due to high winds, in Lippstadt.

Dutch police spokesperson Jose Albers told national broadcaster NOS that authorities were also investigating the death of a 66-year-old man, who fell through a Plexiglas roof, to find out whether it was the storm to blame.