Flu kills 24 people in Ireland this season

2018-01-19 05:14 | www.trend.az | 0

A total of 24 people in Ireland have died from flu so far this season, said local health officials on Thursday, Xinhua reported.

Dr Kevin Kelleher, an official with the Health Service Executive (HSE), a government-run body providing all public heath services in the country, said that the majority of the people killed by flu had underlying health problems.

He said the deaths took place across all age groups.