Car plows into crowd in Rio de Janeiro, numerous injuries reported

2018-01-19 05:45 | www.trend.az | 1

According to reports, at least 15 people have been injured after a car plowed into a crowd in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, Sputnik reported.

Early reports indicate that the car was driving down a sidewalk in Rio's Copacabana Beach and running down pedestrians. The driver is said to have tried to leave the scene, but was ultimately detained, according to officials on the scene.

Some of the injured pedestrians, which included four children and a baby, have been taken to the Miguel Couto and Souza Aguiar hospitals. It is unclear the severity of the injuries suffered.