Car plows through Copacabana sidewalk, kills baby, injures 15 (UPDATED)

2018-01-19 | www.trend.az

A speeding car plowed through evening strollers on a crowded sidewalk of Rio’s famed Copacabana beach on Thursday in an apparent accident, killing an 8-month old baby and injuring 15 people, police said, Reuters reported.

Injured pedestrians lay sprawled out on the sidewalk, recalling recent terrorist attacks by vehicles mowing down pedestrians, but there was no indication that the Copacabana incident was deliberate.

The G1 news website reported the driver, who fled the scene but was quickly arrested by police, said he had an epileptic fit, and medicine for epilepsy was found in the car.

An officer at the Copacabana police station confirmed the baby’s death by telephone and said 15 injured people were being treated in hospital. He did not know if the driver’s epilepsy fit had been confirmed.