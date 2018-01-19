US House appoves short-term spending bill, avoid shutdown

The US House of Representatives passed legislation on Thursday to extend government funding through February 16 to avert a shutdown, Sputnik reported.

The bill faced an uphill battle in the Senate where Democrats were demanding that the continuing resolution should also contain an unrelated measure that would protect immigrants who were smuggled into the country as children from deportation.

The final vote was 230 to 197. The House needed 216 votes to pass the bill. The motion will now go to the Senate. Funding for the federal government runs out at midnight on Friday.

Shortly before the vote, President Donald Trump again called on the House to support the measure, which he said was important for the military. He earlier accused opposing Democrats of not caring about it enough.