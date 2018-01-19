Priorities of Azerbaijan-Lithuania co-op: from transport to energy (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan is being regarded as an important economic partner of Lithuania and there is great potential for the development of Azerbaijani-Lithuanian economic relations, in particular in the field of oil and gas, transport, food and other industries, Economy Minister of Lithuania Virginijus Sinkevičius said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"Cumulative foreign direct investments from Azerbaijan in Lithuania were 1.86 million euros at the end of 2017. The main investment has been made in private purchases and sales of real estate, accommodation and catering services, also professional and academic activities sector," said the minister.

"Lithuania is an attractive location for transport and logistics projects due to its extremely convenient position. Moreover, there are great opportunities for developing bilateral cooperation in the fields of engineering, electronics, biotech, ICT, research and development, where Lithuania has a big potential and can offer attractive investment packages for investors in establishing manufacturing and services companies in Lithuania," noted Sinkevičius.